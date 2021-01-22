https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/22/wtf-are-you-smoking-lincoln-project-senior-adviser-blames-nyts-david-brooks-for-that-capitol-insurrection-and-even-tom-nichols-jaw-is-on-the-floor/

David Brooks is raising some eyebrows over something he wrote with regard to inequality in America:

“On the right, we have white supremacy… on the left, less viciously, we have elite universities” – @nytdavidbrooks 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v4BpAWKRt2 — Leah Boustan (@leah_boustan) January 22, 2021

Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer is downright disturbed:

At some point, we need to have a convo about how, at the end of the day, the GOP’s radicalization problem isn’t sourced at a Nascar race but rather, stems from the constant dehumanization of “the other” coming from the GOP’s conservative intelligentsia like @nytdavidbrooks https://t.co/QyiznGkEqu — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021

I mean, here’s a man, in @nytdavidbrooks who’s done more, personally, to put people in that Capitol insurrection than nearly anyone else, yet, bc he does it politely, he’s still writing at @nytimes & invited on all the top shows? Just take a 2nd to reflect on the moral equiv here — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021

Seems to us like Rachel’s the one who needs to do some reflecting. A lot, actually.

Rachel. That makes no sense. Like, none. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 22, 2021

Yes. Really. No one stormed the Capitol because they thought Brooks made it okay with a column that has a badly phrased comparison in it. That tweet is just off the rails, imo. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 22, 2021

When even Tom Nichols — whose TDS has been some of the most severe we’ve seen — is telling you you’ve gone off the rails, it’s time to take a giant step back.

Don’t forget to show people what he wrote — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021

SHOW THEM WHAT HE WROTE!

Yes? And? Where’s the evidence that David Brooks — David Brooks! — has been pouring more gasoline than most on the flames that led to the Capitol riots?

yeah, I remember how the MAGA fur guy quoted from this piece while he was storming the Senate — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) January 22, 2021

Heh.

Yeah- he did. Its on the tape. WTF did you think the rantings about globalists and communists refers to dude? — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021

Speaking of rantings, how ’bout that Rachel Bitecofer, huh?

This @ProjectLincoln dunce thinks the Capitol rioters were radicalized by (checks notes…) NY Times columnist David Brooks. 😂 https://t.co/EO2qVuKYRi — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) January 22, 2021

Lincoln Project has identified David Brooks as the real terrorist. https://t.co/OSEF0OccHE — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 22, 2021

really don’t think this one is his fault. — Il Pomodoro (@ilpomodoro2) January 22, 2021

I’m willing to blame David Brooks for many things, incl for just being David Brooks, but the Capitol Insurrection ain’t one of them — Yes, America. This Really Is Who We Are!☹️ (@tjoh010610) January 22, 2021

This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve read today. — Glenn Jonas (@Docjonas) January 22, 2021

I’m no Brooks fan but this is the funniest criticism of him I’ve ever heard — arya hodjat (@arya_kidding_me) January 22, 2021

LOL WTF are you smoking? https://t.co/jusc867TDp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 22, 2021

It must be pret-tay potent.

Who has “done more, personally, to put people in that Capitol insurrection than nearly anyone else”? Just imagine pinning that on…David Brooks. https://t.co/ZvM5mzMtxJ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 22, 2021

This sounds genuinely off the rails. I hope you rethink this tweet. — Deena Heg (@bikesalsa) January 22, 2021

Nope. She’ll double down, if it’s all right with you:

Lots of smart people being intentionally obtuse as to how a man who just “thoughtfully penned” a moral equivalence between white supremacy & professors might, just might have a radicalizing effect on rank and file Republicans. How do y’all think we got to “end democracy”?? https://t.co/Q45L4As0Oe — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021

Are a lot of rank-and-file Republicans poring over David Brooks’ columns in the effing New York Times and finding directives to storm the Capitol? Because that would be news.

***

