https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/22/wtf-are-you-smoking-lincoln-project-senior-adviser-blames-nyts-david-brooks-for-that-capitol-insurrection-and-even-tom-nichols-jaw-is-on-the-floor/
David Brooks is raising some eyebrows over something he wrote with regard to inequality in America:
“On the right, we have white supremacy… on the left, less viciously, we have elite universities” – @nytdavidbrooks 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v4BpAWKRt2
— Leah Boustan (@leah_boustan) January 22, 2021
Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer is downright disturbed:
At some point, we need to have a convo about how, at the end of the day, the GOP’s radicalization problem isn’t sourced at a Nascar race but rather, stems from the constant dehumanization of “the other” coming from the GOP’s conservative intelligentsia like @nytdavidbrooks https://t.co/QyiznGkEqu
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021
I mean, here’s a man, in @nytdavidbrooks who’s done more, personally, to put people in that Capitol insurrection than nearly anyone else, yet, bc he does it politely, he’s still writing at @nytimes & invited on all the top shows? Just take a 2nd to reflect on the moral equiv here
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021
Seems to us like Rachel’s the one who needs to do some reflecting. A lot, actually.
Rachel. That makes no sense. Like, none.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 22, 2021
Really? pic.twitter.com/00DGAZDbRF
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021
Yes. Really. No one stormed the Capitol because they thought Brooks made it okay with a column that has a badly phrased comparison in it. That tweet is just off the rails, imo.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 22, 2021
When even Tom Nichols — whose TDS has been some of the most severe we’ve seen — is telling you you’ve gone off the rails, it’s time to take a giant step back.
extraordinary https://t.co/fjW0Vhm5GV
— Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) January 22, 2021
Don’t forget to show people what he wrote
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021
SHOW THEM WHAT HE WROTE!
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021
Yes? And? Where’s the evidence that David Brooks — David Brooks! — has been pouring more gasoline than most on the flames that led to the Capitol riots?
yeah, I remember how the MAGA fur guy quoted from this piece while he was storming the Senate
— Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) January 22, 2021
Heh.
Yeah- he did. Its on the tape. WTF did you think the rantings about globalists and communists refers to dude?
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021
Speaking of rantings, how ’bout that Rachel Bitecofer, huh?
This @ProjectLincoln dunce thinks the Capitol rioters were radicalized by (checks notes…) NY Times columnist David Brooks. 😂 https://t.co/EO2qVuKYRi
— BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) January 22, 2021
Lincoln Project has identified David Brooks as the real terrorist. https://t.co/OSEF0OccHE
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 22, 2021
really don’t think this one is his fault.
— Il Pomodoro (@ilpomodoro2) January 22, 2021
I’m willing to blame David Brooks for many things, incl for just being David Brooks, but the Capitol Insurrection ain’t one of them
— Yes, America. This Really Is Who We Are!☹️ (@tjoh010610) January 22, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/taIrGMTDGP
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 22, 2021
This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve read today.
— Glenn Jonas (@Docjonas) January 22, 2021
I’m no Brooks fan but this is the funniest criticism of him I’ve ever heard
— arya hodjat (@arya_kidding_me) January 22, 2021
LOL WTF are you smoking? https://t.co/jusc867TDp
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 22, 2021
It must be pret-tay potent.
Who has “done more, personally, to put people in that Capitol insurrection than nearly anyone else”? Just imagine pinning that on…David Brooks. https://t.co/ZvM5mzMtxJ
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 22, 2021
This sounds genuinely off the rails. I hope you rethink this tweet.
— Deena Heg (@bikesalsa) January 22, 2021
Nope. She’ll double down, if it’s all right with you:
Lots of smart people being intentionally obtuse as to how a man who just “thoughtfully penned” a moral equivalence between white supremacy & professors might, just might have a radicalizing effect on rank and file Republicans.
How do y’all think we got to “end democracy”?? https://t.co/Q45L4As0Oe
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 22, 2021
Are a lot of rank-and-file Republicans poring over David Brooks’ columns in the effing New York Times and finding directives to storm the Capitol? Because that would be news.
***
Related:
Lincoln Project senior advisor would rather be homeless than take one dime from that monster, President Trump
Lincoln Project senior adviser is bravely resisting … the urge to make fun of Kelly Loeffler for ‘[resembling] a praying mantis’