https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/january/12-year-old-christian-girl-rescued-in-pakistan-forced-to-marry-muslim-man-while-in-captivity-for-5-months

A Pakistani Christian girl was rescued from a Muslim man who reportedly abducted, raped, and forced her to marry him.

The 12-year-old was held captive for five months by her 45-year-old abductor, forcing her to work all day in his yard, according to Yahoo News.

Police discovered the young girl last month, revealing the deplorable conditions she had been living in – bound to shackles with cuts across her ankles.

According to Yahoo News, the case is now being pursued by human rights groups, who say the girl’s family pleaded with police for several months to help them.

Cases in Pakistan where Christian and Hindu girls are kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam, and then forced to marry their kidnappers are on the rise even though the country has the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act which forbids marriage below the age of 18.

CBN News reported last November that a 13-year-old was reportedly abducted by 44-year-old Ali Azhar while she was playing outside of her home in Karachi. She was reunited with her family three weeks later.

And a 14-year-old Christian girl who lived in the Zia Colony located in Karachi, Pakistan was kidnapped by three men in Oct. 2019. She was forced her to convert to Islam, then marry a Muslim man.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories