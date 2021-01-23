https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-it-was-like-working-for-larry-king/

Larry showed up every night to CNN Washington headquarters in 1987 at 8:15 pm.

The show started 45 minutes later.

We worked all day booking the guests, and preparing notecards for Larry.

He ignored them. Always.

This was the greatest piece of advice he ever gave me.

‘I don’t want to know anything about the guest until I start the interview. I ask better questions if I’m not prepared.’

The legendary Tammy Haddad was his executive producer and my boss, and it was her job to make sure Larry’s mind was on task, and not on his many, much younger girlfriends. If he didn’t snap out before airtime, the show would be affected. You could see it in his eyes when he wasn’t all there.

But that was rare, and Larry was simply the best at asking questions.

The best of all time.

The great Bernie Shaw was one of my favorites at CNN in that first wild summer