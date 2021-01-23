https://www.dailywire.com/news/alberta-premier-on-biden-spurning-canada-by-canceling-pipeline-he-didnt-give-us-respect

Jason Kenney, the leader of the Canadian province of Alberta, slammed Democratic President Joe Biden for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline immediately after getting into office.

Kenney, a right-leaning politician whose province is a major oil producer, “noted that without the pipeline, oil must be transported to Gulf Coast refineries by truck or train, both of which are sources of much higher emissions,” Fox News reported. “He added that Biden’s move kills thousands of union labor jobs on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border and counterintuitively makes the United States more dependent on ‘dictatorships’ for its energy needs.”

“First, we congratulate President Biden on his inauguration and election, and hope to have a really close and strong relationship. We have the biggest bilateral trade relationship in world history between Canada and the United States,” Kenney told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “But the biggest part of that trade is Canadian energy exports — largely from our province here of Alberta. We have the third-largest oil reserves in the world. We ship about $100 billion worth of energy to the U.S. every year. Keystone XL would have been a significant, safe, modern increase in that shipment.”

“It’s very frustrating that one of the first acts of the new president was, I think, to disrespect America’s closest friend and ally, Canada,” he said.

Kenney noted how Biden’s move to cancel the pipeline could force refineries in Southern U.S. states to rely on oil from the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

“I don’t see how that’s in the interests of the United States,” Kenney said, adding that he encouraged Biden to “please take a half step back here, get into a conversation with your closest friend and ally, Canada, about how we can ensure a future for safe energy exports, continental energy independence and security between Canada and the U.S., while also taking very seriously climate policy and environmental policy.”

“There was a permit, it was legally approved [for the Keystone XL Pipeline]. Investments were made on that basis. But ultimately, Canadian energy continues to flow to the United States,” he said. “One thing we’re concerned about are political forces trying to decommission a number of other safe pipelines that have been operating for decades. So I would call on our friends in the United States to realize Canada is your closest friend and ally. We’re a much safer source of energy to fuel your economy than OPEC dictatorships.”

WATCH:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Biden nixing Keystone: “I was really disappointed that the new president didn’t give enough respect to America’s closest friend and ally to at least sit down with us and hear our case about how we reduce carbon emissions from Canada’s oil sands.” pic.twitter.com/4tvCU5eRAU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2021

