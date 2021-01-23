https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/23/author-abigail-shrier-writes-that-president-bidens-executive-order-rolls-back-decades-of-womens-achievement/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden signed about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office, among them an order that makes it mandatory to allow biological males to compete on women’s sports teams.

As Biden said during the presidential campaign, “Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” and there would be “no room for compromise,” not even when it came to trans women competing on girls’ sports teams. “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the executive order reads.

Let alone requiring schools to let biological males use women’s locker rooms, plenty spoke up about the effect this will have on women’s sports. The Guardian says the executive order “offers hope for young trans athletes.”

Abigail Shrier, the author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” (briefly pulled by Target), has a piece in the Wall Street Journal tackling Biden’s executive order:

Shrier writes:

The Biden executive order is far more ambitious. Any school that receives federal funding—including nearly every public high school—must either allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls’ sports teams or face administrative action from the Education Department. If this policy were to be broadly adopted in anticipation of the regulations that are no doubt on the way, what would this mean for girls’ and women’s sports?

“Finished. Done,” Olympic track-and-field coach Linda Blade told me. “The leadership skills, all the benefits society gets from letting girls have their protected category so that competition can be fair, all the advances of women’s rights—that’s going to be diminished.” Ms. Blade noted that parents of teen girls are generally uninterested in watching their daughters demoralized by the blatant unfairness of a rigged competition.

But … it’s the biggest civil rights issue of the next 15 minutes until something else comes along.

