https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/23/author-abigail-shrier-writes-that-president-bidens-executive-order-rolls-back-decades-of-womens-achievement/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden signed about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office, among them an order that makes it mandatory to allow biological males to compete on women’s sports teams.

As Biden said during the presidential campaign, “Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” and there would be “no room for compromise,” not even when it came to trans women competing on girls’ sports teams. “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the executive order reads.

Let alone requiring schools to let biological males use women’s locker rooms, plenty spoke up about the effect this will have on women’s sports. The Guardian says the executive order “offers hope for young trans athletes.”

Joe Biden’s gender discrimination order offers hope for young trans athletes https://t.co/n2FmpyUJor — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 22, 2021

And screwing women once again. Great job! Pussy hats where are you? — catie lord (@tudsgrl) January 23, 2021

And shatters the dreams of female athletes…. — cpfc79 (@24framescast) January 22, 2021

At the expense of the massive majority of competitors (girls) who’ve worked their whole lives to compete only to be knocked off podiums by men – nothing to celebrate here !! — Lockdown puffling 💙 (@SmartCookies_) January 23, 2021

And young women athletes???? What does it mean for them???? — Zuzubear (@zuzubelle6) January 23, 2021

You don’t even bother to mention how young female athletes might feel about this, even though it’s all about feelings. — Dirgegirl 💙 (@dirgegirl) January 23, 2021

Abigail Shrier, the author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” (briefly pulled by Target), has a piece in the Wall Street Journal tackling Biden’s executive order:

President Biden is rolling back decades of women’s achievement and opportunity in sports by executive fiat. My piece in tomorrow’s @WSJ (Weekend Edition): https://t.co/u6ZLWDJPPA — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) January 22, 2021

Shrier writes:

The Biden executive order is far more ambitious. Any school that receives federal funding—including nearly every public high school—must either allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls’ sports teams or face administrative action from the Education Department. If this policy were to be broadly adopted in anticipation of the regulations that are no doubt on the way, what would this mean for girls’ and women’s sports? “Finished. Done,” Olympic track-and-field coach Linda Blade told me. “The leadership skills, all the benefits society gets from letting girls have their protected category so that competition can be fair, all the advances of women’s rights—that’s going to be diminished.” Ms. Blade noted that parents of teen girls are generally uninterested in watching their daughters demoralized by the blatant unfairness of a rigged competition.

“The fastest female sprinter in the world is American runner Allyson Felix, a woman with more gold medals than Usain Bolt. Her lifetime best for the 400-meter run is 49.26 seconds. Based on 2018 data, nearly 300 high-school boys in the U.S. alone could beat it.” https://t.co/YhGyxsE7er — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) January 23, 2021

Someone told him to — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) January 23, 2021

Is this the part where we scream, “TERF!” Narrator: It was that part. — Ashley Pond V (@pangyre) January 23, 2021

getting what they voted for, good and hard. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) January 23, 2021

sometimes you just have to let people get burned before they realize there is fire — jdf the tech (@jdfthetech) January 23, 2021

I ran a 52 in high school as a junior. A sophomore on my team ran it in 50 that same year. This is crazy. — The Tooth (@Albeanu) January 23, 2021

This is insane. — Robbie (@RobbieT62) January 23, 2021

Same with martial arts. You wouldn’t know it by the media and movies, but women simply can’t compete with men. Yes, there are outliers, but the vast majority will get their asses kicked — why they have made-female categories in the first place. — Mark Frost (@FrostieCash) January 23, 2021

I can’t decide which sport to turn pro in. — Perchik THE DOCTOR (@anatevka1905) January 23, 2021

1972 title 9 changed women’s sports and gave us college scholarships. Now we are going to lose everything we worked so hard for because of political correctness — Train With V Fitness 23 Vanessa Bogenholm (@VBogenholm) January 23, 2021

For an administration that claims to be science based, this is an order that is profoundly anti-Science. — Stuart Waugh (@sg2waugh) January 23, 2021

This is the problem of “un-defining”words. It leads to an anything goes road. We reap what we sow. — HeyMO (@obertown) January 23, 2021

I am waiting for a group of talented boys to claim female orientation get together and win a state title … Acquire scholarships and then say it was all a joke — Dan Nassimbene (@DanNassimbene) January 23, 2021

Dems are telling young girls that the best chance at being a world class woman athlete is to have been born male.

How is that not sexist? — Juderbug (@juderbug) January 23, 2021

Not my problem Liberal women were powerful promoters of intersectionality + developers of the modern liberal agenda. They showed nothing but venomous hatred for those who cautioned. They sealed the deal by putting the Democrat party & Joe Biden in the office of president. — Ella Soes (@ella_soes) January 23, 2021

Normally, I wish for the presidency and two houses of Congress to be split. Given we do not currently have that, I am actually quite thankful the Supreme Court has the composition it currently does. It should be the check on this, and it should bring sanity back to this issue. — Matt Grawitch (@DocGrawitch) January 23, 2021

Biden is NOT the last word. Get a newly appointed Trump judge to rule on it under the 14th amendment, “Equal Protection clause”. Allyson Felix has a case. If it ever gets to SCOTUS I venture to say it would be 9-0 in favor of Women’s only Sports! @nmlinguaphile — Matt Keefe (@MKeefephot) January 23, 2021

But … it’s the biggest civil rights issue of the next 15 minutes until something else comes along.

Related:

Political strategist explains why he LOVES President Biden’s executive order on trans women in girls’ sports https://t.co/flOfEoJrTH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

