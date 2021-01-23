https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/inauguration-bidens-locked-white-house-fired-trump-butler-no-one-open-doors/

The Clown show continues. The Daily Mail reported that the Bidens were locked out of the White House on Inauguration day. President Trump’s butler was fired hours before the inauguration and no one was there to open the door.

The Daily Mail reported on another embarrassing gaffe at the Biden Inauguration. No one showed up for the Biden’s Inauguration other than soldiers, media and politicians. This showed what millions believe: Biden stole the 2020 election. The embarrassing day turned into more of a clown show as the Bidens approached the White House.

Joe and Jill Biden walked through the gates and up to the front doors, only to find the doors wouldn’t open.

This was reportedly because the incoming administration had fired President Trump’s butler hours before and the butler was the one to greet guests to the White House.

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

No one was there to open the doors.

How embarrassing.

To think these people inserted themselves as leaders of the free world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

