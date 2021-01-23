https://amgreatness.com/2021/01/22/joe-biden-b-s-artist/

Long before I ever thought of entering politics, my prescient father opined to me that “all politicians are B.S. artists.” He later reinforced this point: “And the worst ones are the ones who believe their own B.S.”

My father knew he was over-generalizing to hammer home his point to a son not known for heeding parental advice. (See above.) In practice, my father was an admirer of many politicians ranging from the founders to Harry S. Truman to my mother. In sum, my father advocated not only a civics lesson but a life lesson: retain a healthy distrust of politicians and politics, and “judge people not by their words but by their deeds.”

As a Catholic, union-supporting Democrat, no doubt my father would have believed President Donald Trump was a B.S. artist, especially given his background as a New York real estate mogul. My father, who passed away in August 1984, was a reluctant Reagan Democrat in 1980. He surely would have voted for Trump at least once. While there was always a doubt whether Trump truly believed some of his own B.S., my father would have liked many of the former president’s deeds, especially his pro-life, pro-union, and anti-Communist China accomplishments.

Yet, unlike the spoon-fed state media, my father also would have thought Joe Biden was a B.S. artist with a nearly half-century-long record in the U.S. Senate, including eight years as vice president, to prove it.

But there is a critical difference. Today, like so many others, my late father would be left to wonder which parts of his own B.S. does Biden believe?

During all Biden’s calls for “unity,” the Left has advocated canceling, censoring, “deprogramming” and purging tens of millions of Republicans, populists, and conservatives. This is not a new development.

In collusion with its corporate state media and weaponized federal bureaucrat cohorts, the Left’s political attack upon dissenting fellow citizens was underway well before the Capitol riot, which is now being used as the modern equivalent of the old post-Civil War political tactic of “waving the bloody shirt.”

While the Left disingenuously claims there were no calls for unity in the last four years, former President Trump (starting with his inaugural address) and many other center-right voices issued #TheResistance many invitations for unity. They rebuffed every overture.

Consequently, the center-right could only hope the Left would put the country ahead of ideology, knowing all the while the chances of that were slim to none. This was despite the fact that at no time did #TheResistance’s constitutional rights come under government attack, quite unlike what happened to many of the political opponents (including journalists) of the Obama Administration. Now the Left is viciously accelerating its governmental, corporate, and state media attacks to ensure Republicans, populists, and conservatives are eradicated from American public life.

In his schizophrenic inaugural speech, Biden both labeled America as a great nation and systemically racist. This is logically impossible. A great nation cannot be systemically racist. It can only be evil. Moreover, Biden branded more than 74 million Americans as racist and simultaneously called for unity. Again, this is nonsensical. No decent person wishes to unite with racists or other such immoral reprobates.

So, which of his own B.S. does Biden believe? His professed love of country and unity that he spews for the consumption of the state press, independents, and former conservative NeverTrumpers? Or, for the consumption of the Left, his professed belief our nation is systemically racist and how evil conservatives and populists must be deplatformed, deprogrammed, disenfranchised, and destroyed?

Per my father’s advice, we must look past Biden’s words to his deeds.

Had Biden’s inaugural speech been a clarion call to denounce the cancel culture and censorship, and subsequently turned his words into deeds through executive action and his appointments, Joe Biden would have taken enormous strides in mending the divisions in our nation.

Instead, the rhetoric Biden is implementing through executive action and his appointments affirms and advances the federal government’s role in weaponizing, expanding, and foisting cancel culture and censorship upon dissenting voices, be they Republicans, populists, conservatives, or anyone. (This is not in relation to other executive orders Biden has issued, such as the Paris Accord and the Keystone Pipeline. These are traditional policy differences between the parties and not measures to ensure the continued and exacerbated infringements upon the constitutional rights and legal protections of one’s fellow Americans.)

From the immediate steps to restore the Obama Administration’s weaponization of the state’s police powers against political opponents and vetting and imposing a new political litmus test (rather than the current constitutional one) upon the National Guard and the entire military to reimposing critical race indoctrination in the federal government and its contractors and vowing to make “aggressive misgendering” a “mental illness,” it is clear Biden believes the Left’s B.S. that America is systemically racist, anyone who disagrees is a racist, and millions of racists must be purged from “[their] democracy.”

Perhaps, some might ponder whether Biden doesn’t actually believe his own B.S., but nevertheless implemented this purge of millions of Americans in order to pacify the Left. With “racial jungle” Joe, you never know. After all, what does one expect from a politician who holds himself up as a “devout Catholic” as he ships millions of tax dollars around America and the world to perform abortions?

In the end, it matters not. The result for our free republic is the same: rather than unite, Biden’s bromides, bombast, B.S., and deeds will escalate and exacerbate our nation’s uncivil war.

