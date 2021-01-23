https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-looking-to-codify-roe-v-wade/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-looking-to-codify-roe-v-wade

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:20 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

The Biden administration is seeking to expand access to abortion.

In a White House statement on Friday, the administration threatened to codify current federal abortion laws. This would effectively allow for legal abortions even if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A statement from the Biden-Harris White House on this, the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/hc468pB1zT — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) January 22, 2021

Despite Joe Biden’s efforts to protect abortion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki professed Biden’s Catholic faith.

“Well, I think we’ll have more to say on the Mexico City policy in the coming days. But I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly,” Psaki said. “He started his day attending church with his family this morning. But I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

As we mark the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, now is the time to rededicate ourselves to the work ahead. From codifying Roe to eliminating maternal and infant health disparities, our Administration is committed to ensuring everyone has access to the health care they need. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2021

The Biden administration has also vowed to appoint federal judges that will advocate for similar legislation to Roe v. Wade.

