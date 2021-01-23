https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-looking-to-codify-roe-v-wade/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-looking-to-codify-roe-v-wade

Joe Biden spoke during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:20 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

The Biden administration is seeking to expand access to abortion.

In a White House statement on Friday, the administration threatened to codify current federal abortion laws. This would effectively allow for legal abortions even if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Despite Joe Biden’s efforts to protect abortion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki professed Biden’s Catholic faith.

“Well, I think we’ll have more to say on the Mexico City policy in the coming days. But I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly,” Psaki said. “He started his day attending church with his family this morning. But I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

The Biden administration has also vowed to appoint federal judges that will advocate for similar legislation to Roe v. Wade.

