https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-deportation-policy-makes-obama-look-conservative/
About The Author
Related Posts
Chris Krebs on 60 Minutes… Transcript
November 30, 2020
Data analyst finds ‘bizarre’ anomalies in GA, PA…
November 30, 2020
Kamala the hypocrite…
January 7, 2021
How to defeat Biden in 50-50 Senate…
January 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy