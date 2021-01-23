https://www.oann.com/biden-faces-backlash-after-crushing-border-wall-developments/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-faces-backlash-after-crushing-border-wall-developments

The border wall is seen on January 15, 2019 in Esperanza, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Joe Biden discusses immigration on the southern border with the President of Mexico.

On Friday, Biden spoke with his Mexican counterpart to outline his plan to reduce immigration by addressing its root causes. Part of the new administration’s goal is to increase “lawful alternative immigration pathways.”

Biden’s efforts include a drastic overhaul of President Trump’s immigration policies, which includes halting construction on the southern border wall.

“If President Biden says that a wall is no longer being built, that’s what he means,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. “In four years, zero.”

In the meantime, Republicans are slamming Biden’s decision to halt progress on the border wall.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Biden of putting illegal immigrants before Americans.

“I was disappointed to see within hours of assuming office, the new administration was more interested in helping illegal immigrants than helping our own citizens,” McCarthy noted. “These are the wrong priorities at the wrong time. Americans need our help at home and that’s where our focus must remain.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) also took to Twitter to say she was disappointed in Biden’s executive order. She added the wall helped prevent human trafficking and strengthened national security.

Additionally, Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) called out Biden’s “liberal agenda.” She claimed it was a way to score points with the international community.

