UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Joe Biden discusses immigration on the southern border with the President of Mexico.

On Friday, Biden spoke with his Mexican counterpart to outline his plan to reduce immigration by addressing its root causes. Part of the new administration’s goal is to increase “lawful alternative immigration pathways.”

Biden’s efforts include a drastic overhaul of President Trump’s immigration policies, which includes halting construction on the southern border wall.

Readout of President Biden’s call with Mexican President AMLO released, the two talked COVID and immigration. “The two leaders agreed to work closely to stem the flow of irregular migration to Mexico and the United States, as well as to promote development in…Central America” pic.twitter.com/GKqiI1wmyb — Rebecca Morin (@RebeccaMorin_) January 23, 2021

“If President Biden says that a wall is no longer being built, that’s what he means,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. “In four years, zero.”

In the meantime, Republicans are slamming Biden’s decision to halt progress on the border wall.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Biden of putting illegal immigrants before Americans.

“I was disappointed to see within hours of assuming office, the new administration was more interested in helping illegal immigrants than helping our own citizens,” McCarthy noted. “These are the wrong priorities at the wrong time. Americans need our help at home and that’s where our focus must remain.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) also took to Twitter to say she was disappointed in Biden’s executive order. She added the wall helped prevent human trafficking and strengthened national security.

I am disappointed in President Biden’s executive order to halt border wall funding and construction. The wall has strengthened our border security and national security, and it has reduced drug and human trafficking. — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 21, 2021

Additionally, Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) called out Biden’s “liberal agenda.” She claimed it was a way to score points with the international community.

President Biden’s first actions halt construction of President Trump’s border wall, block the Keystone XL Pipeline and re-enter the Paris Climate Accord. Instead of putting Americans first, he’s implementing a liberal agenda to score points with the international community. — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) January 21, 2021

