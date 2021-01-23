https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-now-says-nothing-can-change-pandemic-trajectory-next-months/

(ZEROHEDGE) – After spending months on the campaign trail criticizing the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response and promising to ‘crush’ the virus with a comprehensive action plan, President Biden now says there’s “nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

After saying on Thursday that “We didn’t get into this mess overnight and it’s going to take months for us to turn things around,” adding “We will defeat this pandemic, and to a nation waiting for action, let me be the clearest on this point: Help is on the way,” Biden lowered expectations even further on Friday.

Here’s what Biden said in late October on the campaign trail about how he’d deal with COVID-19: “Imagine a day in the not too distant future, when you can enjoy dinner with your friends and family, and maybe even go out to a movie.”

Just not for a while, apparently.

