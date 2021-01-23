https://www.oann.com/biden-under-fire-from-republicans-for-rejoining-who/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-under-fire-from-republicans-for-rejoining-who

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

The GOP called out Joe Biden’s decision to have the U.S. rejoin the World Health Organization. In a Twitter post on Friday, the Republican Party claimed halting the Trump administration’s earlier efforts was “a poor decision.”

Biden’s order to halt the US’s exit from the corrupt World Health Org. was a poor decision. Some facts about the WHO:

—aided China in its attempt to downplay the coronavirus crisis

—backed the Chinese gov’t when they falsely claimed human-to-human transition had not been proven — GOP (@GOP) January 22, 2021

The statement went on to allege the World Health Organization downplayed the pandemic crisis and supported the Chinese government’s false claims that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 had not been proven.

On Wednesday @JoeBiden will lead the United States back into the World Health Organization @WHO @DrTedros https://t.co/g6Cic6rSSf — Robert Marten (@MartenRobert) January 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

