https://www.oann.com/biden-under-fire-from-republicans-for-rejoining-who/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-under-fire-from-republicans-for-rejoining-who

ALTOONA, IA – AUGUST 21: Joe Biden spoke at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on August 21, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

The GOP called out Joe Biden’s decision to have the U.S. rejoin the World Health Organization. In a Twitter post on Friday, the Republican Party claimed halting the Trump administration’s earlier efforts was “a poor decision.”

The statement went on to allege the World Health Organization downplayed the pandemic crisis and supported the Chinese government’s false claims that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 had not been proven.

MORE NEWS: WHO Decides PCR Nasal Swab Tests Are Not Sufficient COVID-19 Tests After They Diagnose 24M Americans

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...