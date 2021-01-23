https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-maher-likens-trumps-rumored-patriot-party-to-hitlers-brownshirts

HBO host Bill Maher on Friday likened former President Donald Trump’s rumored new “Patriot Party” to Adolf Hitler’s Brownshirts.

“First of all, that sounds like Nazis to me,” Maher said regarding Trump’s alleged future venture. “And not like the ‘killing all the Jews Nazis,’ but like fascism come to America, Patriot Party, whenever you are that blatant about ‘We’re the Patriots, we’re the good people.’”

“Would you prefer Trump Organization as the name of this new entity?” asked libertarian guest and host of “The Fifth Column” podcast Kmele Foster.

“I actually would,” Maher answered. “Patriot Party is very Brownshirt-y. I do worry that all those people who just believe might is right, who — [we’re] at least two generations passed where they taught anything in school, so it’s not like people know that they’re violating the Constitution because they have no clue what’s in it to begin with. So they don’t know they’re fascists. But they are. And I feel like they’re all going to be in the Patriot Party, and it’s going to be a dangerous — talk about fifth columnists. ”

“If you can’t call what the people who wanted to undo the election that even the Republican judges and politicians said was fairly called, I don’t know what fascism is. Then what definition do we have? That is fascism, when it’s just like, I mean, because a lot of these people, even the Republicans in Congress, they’re not sorry about what happened on January 6th, they’re just sorry it didn’t work.”

WATCH:

Trump has reportedly spoken to people close to him about starting another political party in the wake of his defeat to President Joe Biden.

As The Daily Wire reported:

President Donald Trump has reportedly spoken to some of his associates in recent days about forming his own political party, although the idea is considered unlikely even if he is being serious. “Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week, the people said,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The president said he would want to call the new party the ‘Patriot Party,’ the people said.” The report indicated that it was unknown how serious Trump was about the idea and noted that the investment of time and resources needed to make it a major player in American politics could be a deterrent to the president. Top pro-Trump Republicans close to the Trump administration told The Daily Wire that they thought it was a “bad idea” and that it would split enough support away from the Republican Party that it would ensure Democrats stay in the majority for quite some time into the future. Online, Democrats and leftists in the media cheered the idea for that exact reason. The report came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the president during a speech today on the Senate floor.

