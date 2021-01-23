https://www.oann.com/bill-maher-peter-hamby-slam-gov-cuomos-handling-of-pandemic/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bill-maher-peter-hamby-slam-gov-cuomos-handling-of-pandemic

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:55 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Bill Maher, the host of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) did not handle nursing homes correctly during the pandemic.

During the Friday broadcast, Maher criticized Cuomo for putting people back into nursing homes, adding “the idiot in Florida did it better.”

Even Leftists like Bill Maher agree that Democrat Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal was a disaster. https://t.co/B81B9zwRBy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2021

‘Good Luck America’ host Peter Hamby also noted that many on the left think as long as a Democrat is doing “something,” it’s the “right move.”

“I think one of the dumbest things of COVID is…a lot of people on the left think that just because Democrats are doing something or saying something, it’s automatically correct and if Republicans do it, it’s automatically stupid,” Hamby noted. “Mayor Garcetti here in Los Angeles, Governor Newsom, like, why is the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, a saint of COVID?”

Hamby added that Cuomo going on a book tour before the pandemic is over is “ridiculous.”

