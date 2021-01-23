https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/bishop-strong-arms-parishoners-masks/

(CHURCH MILITANT) – A Colorado bishop is giving his priests and deacons permission to withhold sacraments from parishioners if they dissent to his mask-wearing policy.

Pueblo’s Bp. Stephen Berg shocked parishioners at Our Lady of the Assumption Church before Mass on Sunday by having a deacon read a letter ordering them to wear masks in Church. One of the parishioners, Gary, told Church Militant the bishop’s policy was “not negotiable.”

The bishop, according to Gary, had given the deacon permission to discontinue Mass if the mask mandate was not strictly followed. After the letter was read, Gary witnessed one of the armed security guards with hand on pistol approach another parishioner whose mask was hanging around his neck. The armed guard escorted the parishioner outside the church.

