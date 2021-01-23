http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ihc9vPKP6-s/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said it’s unclear to him whether the Senate even has the constitutional authority to convict former President Donald Trump after he’s out of office given that the Constitution discusses impeachment in the context of removing someone from office.

Brooks said, “I’d like to know if it’s even constitutional. The Constitution really says it’s — the impeachment’s about removal from office. It’s not clear to me that they have the ability to remove somebody who’s already been removed by voters. But, if it does happen, I hope it’s short.”

