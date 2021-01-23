https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/buyers-remorse-new-mexicos-leaders-say-biden-energy-bans-will-devastate-states-economy/

Joe Biden wasted no time destroying tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office by canceling the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden also put a 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands.

New Mexico’s leaders are worried that Biden’s war on the energy business will devastate the state’s economy, where education, jobs and public programs depend on funding from the industry.

Joe Biden (supposedly) won New Mexico with 54.29% of the vote vs 43.50% for Trump.

“During his inauguration, President Biden spoke about bringing our nation together. Eliminating drilling on public lands will cost thousands of New Mexicans their jobs and destroy what’s left of our state’s economy,” Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway told The Associated Press on Friday. “How does that bring us together? Environmental efforts should be fair and well-researched, not knee-jerk mandates that just hurt an already impoverished state.”

AP reported:

President Joe Biden’s 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits is prompting widespread concerns in New Mexico, where spending on education and other public programs hinges on the industry’s success. Top Republicans in the state as well as local leaders in communities that border the Permian Basin — one of the most productive regions in the U.S. — say any moves to make permanent the suspension would be economically devastating for the state. Half of New Mexico’s production happens on federal land and amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties each year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office told the AP Friday that the administration is reviewing the federal action and the short- and long-term fiscal implications for the state. “Certainly we all understand the critical importance of this industry to New Mexico’s bottom line and of the imperative to diversify our state economy and energy portfolio,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said in an email.

Other west and southwestern states will also suffer greatly from Joe Biden’s war on energy.

According to Congressman Kevin Brady (T-TX) if Biden’s war on gas and oil is permanent, 120,000 Texas jobs will be lost.

120,000 more jobs lost in Texas!

UPDATE: Killing more Texas jobs. 2 days, 2 attacks on TX energy jobs. After killing #KeystoneXL pipeline, #Biden suspends new oil/gas leasing on fed lands/water. If permanent, 120,000 TX jobs lost.

120,000 MORE jobless. Pssst..aren’t you supposed to CREATE jobs? pic.twitter.com/LSfXq34UJR — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) January 22, 2021

