UPDATED 7:41 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

A software engineer from California is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on Thursday, 51-year-old Leonid Yamburg admitted to killing his family. Police said Yamburg walked into the police station earlier this week where he confessed to the crime before he stopped talking to law enforcement and invoked his right to an attorney.

“We had a subject come into our lobby and communicate with one of our records clerks that he had killed his wife earlier in the day,” Captain Craig Anderson of Sunnyvale Police Department stated.

Thank you to our media partners who met with Captain Anderson earlier today. To those who could not make it, feel free to use this video/information. Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the victims and everyone impacted by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Egq04VedZu — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) January 21, 2021

Shortly after, authorities conducted a welfare check at the family home where they made a grim discovery.

“Once our officers arrived there, they unfortunately found the suspect’s wife dead inside the garage and the suspect’s daughter died in one of the bathrooms,” Captain Anderson said.

Neighbors who knew the Yamburgs were in shock, saying the family lived a relatively quiet life in the community for over 10 years.

Leonid Solomonovich Yamburg arrested for the murder of his wife and 11 year old daughter. This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts are broken for the victims, the victim’s families and the victim’s friends. Details here: https://t.co/aHkvQNhJ6N. pic.twitter.com/xtxwtdrHzY — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) January 21, 2021

“For a parent to have that kind of mentality to even do such a horrific crime like that, it’s extremely sad,” neighbor Kimya Sharifi said.

Currently, a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death with law enforcement, noting some significant head trauma on the victims.

Yamburg faces two counts of murder charges

