https://www.oann.com/calif-regulators-ban-interstate-billboard-ads-for-cannabis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=calif-regulators-ban-interstate-billboard-ads-for-cannabis

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: An airplane descends to land at Los Angeles International Airport above a billboard advertising the marijuana delivery service Eaze.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Thursday, California’s ‘Bureau of Cannabis Control‘ mandated the removal of all existing ads on highways that cross state borders at any point.

The move follows a decision by a county judge, which found cannabis businesses can not legally advertise on billboards on interstate highways under Proposition 64.

This decision does not affect billboards which are on in-state freeways.

MORE NEWS: Biden’s New Executive Orders Called Far-Left, Hypocritical

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...