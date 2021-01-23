https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/candace-owens-shares-photo-beautiful-new-baby-boy-husband-george-farmer/

On August 31, 2019, conservative firebrand, Candace Owens married UK citizen George Farmer. Candace met George Farmer at a conservative event hosted by TPUSA in the UK.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Farmer is a former Brexit Party candidate and the son of Michael Farmer, former Conservative Party treasurer and member of the House of Lords.

The happy couple was married at the Trump Winery in Virginia.

Owens shared two beautiful photos on Twitter, saying: “Before God, our family and friends— 8/31/19 The Honorable George and Candace Farmer. @GTSFarmer”

Before God, our family and friends— 8/31/19 The Honorable George and Candace Farmer. @GTSFarmer pic.twitter.com/vI8Em8A5YA — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2019

The beautiful couple was all smiles.

This beautiful photo, showing Owens and Farmer cutting their wedding cake was posted on Twitter.

Huge congratulations to

George Farmer and Candace Owens. Honoured to have such amazing friends and I’m very privileged to be part of their special day.I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness.

I love you both ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vrXUwMRL4D — Friends Of Trump UK🇬🇧& Commonwealth Affairs 🇺🇸 (@trump_friends) September 1, 2019

Conservative American Sarah Elliott, who resides in the UK, tweeted a sweet photo of herself with the happily married couple and included a shot of the MAGA wedding cake.

A huge congratulations to the happy newlyweds, the Honorable @GTSFarmer and @RealCandaceO! What an absolutely gorgeous wedding and celebration! So honored to have shared in your day.#MakeWeddingsGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/qcyxsyY5IF — Sarah Elliott (@SarahBSmithVA) September 1, 2019

Owens and her husband George Farmer, are huge fans of President Trump. Owens was the force behind the “Blexit” movement, modeled after the Brexit movement, but for black Americans who were leaving the Democrat plantation

Today, in a tweet, Candace Owens shared a photo of their beautiful first-born child—a son, born on 1/13/21. “It’s true what they say— the whole world stops when your child is born,” she tweeted.

Along with the photo of their new son, Owens tweeted a bible verse, “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him” -Psalm 127:3

It’s true what they say— the whole world stops when your child is born. 1/13/21

My first born son💙 “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him”

-Psalm 127:3 pic.twitter.com/vAOsO7CZoW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 23, 2021

In September, Owen interviewed her then-fiance, UK citizen, George Farmer. Owens decided to interview Farmer after being bombarded with questions about her relationship with the conservative Brit by multiple fans.

In her interview, Farmer and Owens explain why they didn’t feel a lengthy courtship was necessary before committing to marriage, as they both knew right away they were meant to be together forever. The couple was engaged within three weeks of meeting each other.

Here’s a portion of that interview that was posted by PragerU, where Owens regularly hosts her Candace Owens Show.

Congratulations to @realcandaceo and @GTSFarmer on their wedding this weekend! Watch the newlyweds answer viewer questions about their relationship, marriage, and what’s to come. 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/ORhfhpppba — PragerU (@prageru) September 1, 2019

