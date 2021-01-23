https://www.dailywire.com/news/capitol-rioter-charged-with-threatening-to-assassinate-aoc

A Texas man who allegedly participated in the Capitol riot earlier this month has also been charged with threatening to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Garrett Miller, who was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with five crimes related to the Capitol riot, posted a death threat against the New York congresswoman online and also wrote of “civil war,” according to an FBI criminal complaint reported by CNN.

Officials allege Miller responded to a tweet from AOC by saying, “We acted with honor and we where not armed. We where gentle with the police. They murdered a child.” In a direct follow-up tweet he said, “Assassinate AOC.”

Federal law enforcement said that Miller, who allegedly claimed in an Instagram post after the Capitol riot that he “had a rope in [his] bag on that day,” also maintained that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt “deserves to die.” He also allegedly wrote, “We going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice piece of rope.”

Miller wrote that he “just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol,” beneath a selfie he took from inside the Capitol that he posted to Facebook, according to officials. “Well, you did!” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in response.

On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2021

“He did it in support of former President Trump, but regrets his actions,” Miller’s lawyer Clint Broden said, according to CNN. “He has the support of his family, and a lot of the comments, as viewed in context, are really sort of misguided political hyperbole. Given the political divide these days, there is a lot of hyperbole.”

Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview Thursday that she did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration in part because she feared for her life.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said during an interview on Thursday night that part of the reason that she did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration was because she does not feel safe around Republicans. “You knew that people would ask why you weren’t there,” CNN host Chris Cuomo said. “This was a good cause, from your perspective, of dealing with your constituency. But this was supposed to be a show of force, and unity, and you weren’t there. Explain it.” “Yeah, you know, I think we also had very real security concerns as well, as you mentioned earlier,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We still don’t yet feel safe around other Members of Congress and—” “How many are ‘We?’” Cuomo pressed. “I think a very considerable amount,” Ocasio-Cortez answered. “A lot of members do not feel safe. In fact, just today–” “You really think that colleagues of yours in Congress, may do you dirty?” Cuomo asked. “Yes, well, one just tried to bring a gun on the floor of the House today,” she responded. “I believe it was Representative Andy Harris of Maryland. He tried to bring in a gun on to the House floor. For individuals who don’t know, guns are not allowed in the District of Columbia. And certainly the House floor is, there are separate House rules that prohibit the bringing in of firearms. Now, these are rules that date back to the Civil War. And these are individuals that are trying to sneak firearms either illegally or in direct violation of House rules. Why does a member of Congress need to sneak a gun on to the House floor?”

