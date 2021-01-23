https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/cbs-medical-editor-says-americans-wear-2-face-masks/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says that Americans should wear not one but TWO face masks if they want to ensure full protection against COVID-19.

“Specifically what we’re saying is that two masks may actually equal the protection you would get from N-95 masks, which is considered the best mask there is short of a complete respirator-type unit,” Hnida said.

Pointing out that football coaches and Joe Biden have been seen “double masking,” Hnida said, “Even in my own family, when we have outside contact – as limited as it may be – we double mask,” adding that “it’s something you may want to consider.”

