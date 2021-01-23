https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-extends-time-between-ccp-virus-vaccine-doses-for-exceptional-cases_3668331.html

Doses of the new CCP virus vaccines can be spaced apart as long as six weeks in some cases, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) said in new guidance on Friday. Both authorized vaccines require two doses. Patients typically get the second dose three weeks or a month after the first. Concern is growing about the availability of doses because the Biden administration greenlit the release of nearly all doses the government is receiving, instead of holding back some to ensure that people who got one shot can get another in the recommended time period. The policy started late in the Trump administration. “Persons should not be scheduled to receive the second dose earlier than recommended (i.e. three weeks [Pfizer-BioNTech] or one month [Moderna]). However, second doses administered within a grace period of four days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid. …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

