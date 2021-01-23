https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/cnn-celebrates-biden-inauguration-deleting-covid-death-ticker/

(LIBERTY UNYIELDING) – CNN has a new look this morning. No, it’s not a change in the on-screen “talent.” All the familiar lovable faces are still there. Nor has the network changed its logo.

What’s different is that, now that Donald Trump is no longer president, CNN has seen fit to deep-six its macabre COVID death ticker, which formerly appeared on the righthand side of the screen. The photo at the top of the page, which is a screenshot from last September, shows the now-defunct ticker.

On his Fox News Channel program last night, Tucker Carlson offered up a plausible explanation for why the ticker has been dispensed with. Clearly the reason was not that the graphic is no longer relevant. Deaths from the dreaded Wuhun virus continue to mount daily, as Joe Biden reminded us the other night in his short speech on the National Mall marking a grim milestone: the 400,000 American death from the disease. So why was the ticker cut?

