Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) told Breitbart News Saturday that the road to the House majority goes through winning over moderate voters in swing districts.

Crenshaw told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that the road to a House majority for Republicans goes through persuading moderate voters in swing districts currently held by Democrats.

He said, “The way we can win at least in the next two years before we take back the House is to make it more difficult for those moderate Democrats in the House.”

He continued, “By persuading people in their district, persuading those moderate voters that put them there in their district and explain why we think what we think. It’s not just about the red meat rhetoric we always like to spew out. It’s about persuasive arguments.”

Boyle noted that many establishment figures expected Democrats to expand their majority during the 2020 elections; however, Republicans shrunk Democrats’ majority.

Crenshaw emphasized that swing district voters need to apply pressure against swing district Democrats and encourage them to vote against radical leftist policies.

Crenshaw said, “Unless people are calling their offices daily from their own districts, saying look, ‘I voted for you because I thought you were going to be reasonable, but these are not reasonable policies.’”

The Texas Republican also slammed President Joe Biden’s move to stop the federal government’s ability to enforce immigration laws, especially when millions of Americans remain unemployed due to the coronavirus.

“You open up our borders, you talk about basically stopping deportations and not enforcing internally our immigration laws, that’s the worst thing you can do in the midst of high unemployment where now not only Americans have to compete with each other, they also have to compete with illegal immigrants that will undercut wages,” he said.

Crenshaw said that Republicans need to focus on a strategy to win future elections.

He said, “It’s time that conservatives define what fighting is, and fighting needs to mean winning. It doesn’t mean going to your own conservative, safe spaces and yelling and screaming and saying, ‘Ok good job guys, we fought.’ You didn’t fight because you didn’t persuade anybody.”

“The only way to win in politics is to persuade people, and then you persuade people, then you win elections,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

