Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has set a target of zero new asylum seekers as her government’s new goal, citing concerns that too many migrants will affect the social cohesion of the country.

The Danish prime minister stated her goal on Friday at the Danish Folketing, saying: “We cannot promise zero asylum seekers, but we can set out the vision that we also did before the elections, namely that we want a new asylum system and then we do what we can to introduce it.”

The Social Democrat leader went on to add that too few past politicians had done enough to integrate migrants and said that they had made too few demands of them, broadcaster TV 2 reports.

According to the broadcaster, Prime Minister Fredericksen stated that migrants must be able to support themselves financially and adapt to Danish values.

“We must be careful that there are not too many coming to our country, otherwise our cohesion cannot exist. It’s already challenged,” she said.

Last year, Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted crimes committed by non-Western migrant men and promised her government would crack down on crime.

“One in five young men from non-Western backgrounds who were born in 1997 had breached the penal code before the age of 21. One in five,” she said.

“It’s nothing new, and that’s the problem: it’s been going on for too many years. Girls are called derogatory things because they are Danish. Or girls are subjected to social control because they have become too Danish. A sausage cart in Brønshøj is attacked with firecrackers because it sells pork,” Fredericksen observed.

Earlier this week, Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye spoke about the need to confront political Islam in Denmark as well, saying: “Denmark doesn’t have to adapt to Islam. Islam must adapt to Denmark.”

Liberal Party immigration spokesman Mads Fuglede agreed with Tesfaye’s statements and added that “If we didn’t have immigration from Muslim countries, we wouldn’t have integration problems either.”

In 2020, Denmark took in just 531 asylum seekers, largely due to the travel restrictions caused by the outbreak of the Wuhan virus pandemic — but its neighbour Sweden still took in 9,621 asylums seekers.

The number of asylum seekers entering Sweden in 2020 was not only larger than that of Denmark, but it was also around three times more than all of its Scandinavian neighbours combined.

