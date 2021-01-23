https://www.theepochtimes.com/defense-intelligence-agency-buying-phone-location-data-without-warrants_3668434.html
A U.S. intelligence agency is buying phone location data without using warrants, according to a newly released document. In a memo dated Jan. 15 (pdf) to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said analysts had searched U.S. device location data five times in the past two-and-a-half years. The Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in Carpenter v. United States that the government improperly obtained cell phone location records from wireless carriers serving Timothy Carpenter, a criminal suspect, because it violated his Fourth Amendment rights by not securing a warrant before obtaining the records. The DIA said it “does not construe the Carpenter decision to require a judicial warrant to purchase or use commercially-available data for intelligence purposes.” Wyden is planning to introduce legislation that would help protect Americans against warrantless searches of cell phone records and other data. On the Senate floor this week, he said it was “important …