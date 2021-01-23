https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrats-consider-using-14th-amendment-insurrection-clause-bar-trump-office
About The Author
Related Posts
As Texas Talks Secession, How Many States Would Support Such a Move?
December 13, 2020
Up To 40% Of UK Care Workers May Not Want To Get Chi-Com Virus Vaccine
December 14, 2020
Report: 40 States Will File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Fascistbook
December 4, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy