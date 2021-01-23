https://hannity.com/media-room/interviewer-and-tv-host-larry-king-dies-aged-87/

PROUD PATRIOTS: North Carolina Store Facing $11,000 IN FINES for Flying Huge American Flag

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.22.19

Camping World in Statesville, North Carolina is refusing to cave to the local government’s efforts to remove a giant American flag hovering above the massive RV retailer; staring down an $11,000 fine that grows by $50 each day.

“The City of Statesville, North Carolina has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to require Gander RV in Statesville, NC to take down their American Flag. They are imposing a $50/day fine retroactive to 10/15/18. Many cities like Statesville have requested that Camping World and Gander Outdoors take down their American Flags. WE WON’T DO IT! Stand with us.

This is about more than just the flag. This is about our Veterans, Military, and the men and women that have sacrificed for this great country. They are the reason we fly the flag and they are the reason we will NOT take it down! Sign the petition – http://chng.it/9NstTr8nCS.

#americanflag #veterans #usa #freedom,” posted the store on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/campingworld/posts/10156977437630380

“I don’t care if it goes to $500 a day. It’s not coming down,” said CEO Marcus Lemonis.

“My family has been car dealers, had been car dealers since the 1960s, and our key trademark was always flying our flag in our dealership in south Florida,” he said. “My family is largely immigrants of the country.”

A similar incident occurred in July 2018, when an Air Force Veteran living in Florida sold his house after the local homeowners’ association fined him for displaying the American flag on his front porch.

According to the Post, the HOA deemed the flag an “unauthorized object” on his front porch and had to be removed.

This is such a disgrace 😠 Larry Murphree is a proud veteran and should be treated as such! Good for him for showing his national pride! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/hotGbe8qHG — Thrifty Sue (@thriftysues) July 8, 2018

“After filing a lawsuit in federal court, Murphree came to an agreement with the HOA that he could continue to fly the flag, only to discover a few months later that the HOA had made a new ordinance to remove his flower pot. He also discovered they were using money from his HOA dues to pay off his ‘unauthorized object’ fees, causing him to fall far behind in the dues. With foreclosure imminent, Murphree decided to sell his house three years ago,” writes the Washington Examiner.

“It just dawned on me there’s people that strap on a gun every day to protect me and the people I love. It’s a small flag, but it stands for a big thank you,” said Larry Murphree.

“He’s probably lost . . . hundreds of thousands of dollars of his retirement money, not to mention the time he’ll never get back from having to fight this battle,” said his attorney.

Read the full story here.