Eleven million may be only the starting point. The Biden administration plans on aggressively normalizing a flood of legal and illegal immigration into the U.S. Combined with mail-in balloting and Democrat control of big cities in key battleground states, it could become all but impossible for Republicans to compete in presidential and targeted statewide elections in the near future.

It is no coincidence that impoverished urban communities proved key to the Nov. 4 early morning ballot dumps in crucial states that propelled Joe Biden to his victory in the presidential election. Illegal aliens also happen to reside in large cities overwhelmingly. Biden’s mass amnesty scheme would help assure the existence of a permanent urban underclass ripe for exploitation by Democrat machine politics.

Fighting Words

On his first day in office, Biden released his proposal, titled: The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. It offers an eight-year path to citizenship for 11 million illegal aliens. This does not even begin to capture the true scope of the issue.

Democrats and pro-immigration forces are boasting that they have learned their lessons from previous failed immigration reform efforts. They see no reason to compromise this time around.

Marielena Hincapié, the executive director of the National Immigration Law Center Immigrant Justice Fund, which was consulted by the Biden administration on the plan, told The Los Angeles Times: “This notion concerning immigration enforcement and giving Republicans everything they kept asking for… was flawed from the beginning,”

The Cato Institute, a libertarian Swamp think tank, echoed these sentiments. In a primer on the legislation, Alex Nowrasteh, director of immigration studies at Cato, wrote:

“The good political part of this bill is that Democrats are finally playing hardball on immigration as they will not be presenting legislation already laden with compromised positions…. Democrats have finally learned that any pro‐​immigration piece of legislation that they introduce will immediately be called “amnesty” by its opponents, so there isn’t a political downside to introducing a real amnesty.”

This spirit of intractability is especially noteworthy when one realizes that the actual number of illegal aliens in the U.S. is almost certainly astronomically higher than the 11 million figure being bandied about. A 2018 study by professors at Yale University – hardly a bastion of conservative thought – estimated the correct number at anywhere from 16 million to 30 million, with the most likely figure being 22 million.

Keeping that in mind makes the official immigration position posted at Joe Biden’s campaign website all the more disturbing:

“Biden will immediately begin working with Congress to modernize our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants; growing our economy and expanding economic opportunity across the country by improving and increasing opportunities for legal immigration; and preserve the longstanding directive of our immigration system to reunite families and enhance our diversity.”

Selling the Rope That Will Hang Them?

Senate Republicans are talking a good game in opposing Biden’s plan, but the GOP grassroots has heard that song before. “There are many issues I think we can work cooperatively with President-elect Biden, but a blanket amnesty for people who are here unlawfully isn’t going to be one of them,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said on Jan. 19. But Rubio was a champion of the notorious 2013 Gang of Eight push for immigration reform that prominently featured a thinly-concealed amnesty.

Longtime GOP heavyweight donor Charles Koch can still count on the loyalty of many GOP elected officials. He is all-in on immigration reform. “With more support and action from people across the country, Congress will find its way to enact the immigration policies that reflect the best of America and enable more people to contribute to our country’s future,” Koch proclaimed in a Dec. 15 op-ed for CNN.

Given strong Democrat unity on the issue and the undeniable fact that several Republican establishment senators yearn to open the immigration spigot, Biden’s plan may very well not be the “nonstarter” tough-talking (for the moment) GOP officials have labeled it.

Democrats fully understand the benefits they will accrue from this, even if Republicans eager to carry water for their corporate donors do not. A 2017 article on the Latino Community Fund Georgia website bluntly revealed that “the reality is that a transitional state like Georgia has at least half its Hispanic population under undocumented status and in the best case, mixed status….”

In July 2020, the Pew Research Center listed the Hispanic population in Georgia at more than one million. This would mean roughly 500,000 illegal aliens were living in a state with a population of 10.6 million as of the Nov. 3 election. Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes. Blend unverifiable mail-in balloting with an influx of “transitional” Americans, legal or illegal, a great many of whom flock to Democrat-controlled big cities like Atlanta, and the recipe for perpetual blue election triumph is easy to decipher.

