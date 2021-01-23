https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-breaks-silence-for-first-time-since-leaving-white-house

Former President Donald Trump held his cards close to his chest Friday when asked about post-White House plans.

What are the details?

While dining with friends at the Trump International Golf Club, a Washington Examiner reporter asked Trump about his future plans. Trump did not reveal much — but confirmed something is in the pipeline.

“We’ll do something — but not just yet,” Trump said.

According to the Examiner, “Those marked his first words to a journalist since he left the White House on Wednesday and flew to Florida.” However, the interaction was quickly cut short by one of Trump’s assistants, the Examiner reported.

Trump departed Washington, D.C., early Wednesday morning ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration for Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence. Trump spent his first days out of office meeting with friends and playing golf.

What could Trump’s plans be?

The now-former president made it clear after the election that he intended to maintain his powerful political presence even if his legal efforts to challenge the legitimacy of Biden’s presidential victory did not pan out in his favor. Trump has even teased a 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, in a farewell video released on Tuesday, Trump said that his movement was “only just beginning.” And, while speaking prior to departing Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning, Trump vowed, “We will be back in some form.”

In fact, Trump’s return to political prominence may be through his own political party, an idea he recently floated, as TheBlaze reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump felt abandoned by some Republicans following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which resulted in the House voting to impeach Trump for a second time. Every Democrat supported the impeachment effort, and they were joined by 10 Republicans.

Sources who spoke with the Wall Street Journal said Trump may call the new party the “Patriot Party.”

“Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week,” the Journal reported. “The president said he would want to call the new party the ‘Patriot Party,’ the people said.”

Still, one Trump friend told Politico earlier in January that he does not believe Trump will run for president again — though that won’t stop Trump from teasing supporters that he will.

“I think nothing is going to happen,” the Trump friend said. “He won’t be around in 2024. He’s not going to run. He’s going to f*** around and say he’s going to run. … He’ll tease. I don’t think he’s ever going to say ‘I won’t run.’ He just won’t run.”

