Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Friday that his state is filing a lawsuit to stop President-imposed Joe Biden’s administration’s open border policies that are being enacted at breakneck speed.

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law. Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” said Attorney General Paxton.

“DHS itself has previously acknowledged that such a freeze on deportations will cause concrete injuries to Texas. I am confident that these unlawful and perilous actions cannot stand. The rule of law and security of our citizens must prevail,” he added.

Paxton is accusing the Biden administration of violating the U.S. Constitution by suspending deportations of illegal aliens. He says that this illegal policy shift will hurt Texas citizens by leaving them vulnerable to dangerous third-world migrants more apt to commit violent crimes.

Big League Politics has reported on Biden’s unprecedented push for amnesty, which could mean the final death blow for the U.S. Republic:

President-elect Joe Biden will introduce amnesty legislation for the more than eleven million illegal aliens residing in the United States on the first day of his presidency, according to pro-illegal immigration activists. The legislation will contain a means to provide citizenship to nearly every alien in the country, which they’ll receive through a glorified paperwork process. It’s expected that the illegals who will qualify for amnesty will be as many as eleven to twenty million, with estimates varying widely over the number of aliens in the United States. Biden has pledged to forego deportation for any alien in the country, with the exception of those convicted of felonies. If the king-sized amnesty bill fails to get anywhere, Democrats have prepared a more reserved plan to legalize more than 5 million illegals they’re defining as essential workers. Congressional Democrats have varying opinions on the prospects of passing major immigration amnesty legislation, with Biden’s primary focus likely to be placed upon coronavirus relief, a split Senate, and a razor-thin Democratic House majority. Immigration activists have demanded that nearly every illegal alien in the country be provided United States citizenship within five years, while Kamala Harris reportedly revealed the Biden amnesty plan will require those who flouted the law to wait for eight years. Biden is likely to sign a glut of executive orders providing leniency to illegal aliens, including an extension of the DACA program that’s been continuously litigated over throughout Donald Trump’s presidency. Migrant caravans have already begun the journey from Central America to the United States, eager to receive free welfare and citizenship benefits from a incoming President who has promised to make generous concessions to illegal aliens.

Texas is at least one state with a Republican Party that will stand up against the Biden regime. More states need to join them to even have a chance of stopping America’s downfall.

