After months and months of happy talk on the campaign trail, President Biden dropped this bomb on the American people on Friday, saying “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months”:

President Biden urges Congress to pass more COVID relief: “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.” pic.twitter.com/BmogfKwwSg — The Recount (@therecount) January 22, 2021

Oh. . .

. . .now he tells us. . .

This, of course, is not what candidate Biden promised. Here’s Drew Holden with one of his receipt-filled threads to expose how much they (Biden, Dems, the media) lied over the past few months.

THREAD ==>

First up, from Joe Biden himself:

🧵Thread🧵@JoeBiden promised us better. We were told – over and over again, in no uncertain terms – that the Biden team was going to turn the coronavirus pandemic around. Today, they told us that wasn’t true. We’ve got a lot more examples to go. 👇 pic.twitter.com/vEWNDFuCZO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

Over and over again his campaign told us they were ready from the jump to fix things. Now that @JoeBiden is in office, apparently that’s changed. How come? pic.twitter.com/8A0vtGFPoD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

This was the message that @JoeBiden delivered throughout the campaign. This tone sure sounds like quitting to me, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/v43jEe0zfK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

There are so, so many of these. I could make multiple threads just of the different times and ways that @JoeBiden told us that he was going to get things turned around ASAP. pic.twitter.com/WqwS0VGu2N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

And here’s what Kamala Harris had to say:

And his running mate was even worse. @KamalaHarris told us, again and again, that she and @JoeBiden we’re gonna fix this for all of us and do it “from day one.” Remember, this was the core of their campaign. Look. Her words. How’d those age? pic.twitter.com/8srCZ5UUF7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

And @KamalaHarris may even have been more frequent in her claims. pic.twitter.com/j1ZEo1JEPu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

I spend a lot of time looking at bad takes and dishonest pandering. I’ve got to be honest. This entire display from @KamalaHarris has got to be the worst that I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/1iYzVAHOtg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

Barack Obama, too:

And naturally the campaign got their allies out on the trail to repeat this same message: Joe Biden has got this under control. A vote for him will change things. That’s what @BarackObama said, time and again. pic.twitter.com/59ORNVXK3R — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

What we heard today sounds like the spitting image of a white flag waiving, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/STp84LABTG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

And other Dems as well:

We saw this same exact message from @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/mb9tGtJM1q — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

And of course the partisan types were out saying the same thing. I won’t pretend that I had much confidence that @jonfavs would operate in good faith about this stuff, but this managed to sail under even my expectations. pic.twitter.com/xAkGopVk1U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

The media was in on the ruse:

Naturally, none of this happens unless someone else who can be counted on to be at least somewhat believable is carrying the water. Luckily, Biden and Harris had that in @Yamiche. pic.twitter.com/75135NwQfc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

And not just her. Plenty of journalists were willing to repeat this claims – before and after the election – without so much as a shred of incredulity or pushback. Same thing here from @weijia. pic.twitter.com/aWcZYVIJnQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

Plenty of outlets helped put a shine on Biden’s plan. I wonder if we’ll get any follow up here from @politico? pic.twitter.com/SYaNzP9kOK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

@CNN, any interest in revisiting the framing of this piece? I’m not sure that this analysis from @StCollinson held up perfectly. pic.twitter.com/ZZlZwWdLkl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

But I’ll admit this analysis from @StCollinson and @CNN might be even worse. To be honest, I can’t really think of a worse bit of “news analysis” and that’s saying something. pic.twitter.com/hmZlWsnpVR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

At this rate I’ve grown quite comfortable relying on @DavidCornDC to provide some propaganda. pic.twitter.com/6OmBei99Di — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

We even got the twitter doctors into the mix on all of this. Here’s @uche_blackstock explaining how medical workers are counting on Biden and Harris to “change the course.” Well. pic.twitter.com/NrkXbKF3OQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

“@JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and their surrogates lied. It’s as simple as that”:

@JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and their surrogates lied. It’s as simple as that. And perhaps I’m being a touch sensitive but I think that lying to the American people to give them false hope during a pandemic in order to win an election is a terrible, terrible thing to do. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

Biden promised that, with him elected, things would change. They would get better. We would see things change. That was never true. And he deliberately spread false hope in an effort to get elected. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

A big part of the problem is that these kinds of estimates & predictions inform future action: if things will get better so long as we just hunker down, wait for a vaccine, etc. then it makes sense to expect short term sacrifices to see that realized. That’s what we’ve been told. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

But it isn’t true. It hasn’t been true. Biden campaigned on a protracted version of 15 days to slow the spread. And today he conceded that, well, it’s gonna be a lot longer than 15 days. In the interim, the sacrifices will be expected to continue. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

But under that new calculus, those expectations don’t ACTUALLY make any sense – just like 15 days to slow the spread doesn’t make sense when it’s 10 months+ to slow the spread. The consequences are different – and severe, as I’ve tried to explain: https://t.co/98I5IUaa8H — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

We’ve got to rethink the way we’re approaching this. Because it isn’t tenable. And today, @JoeBiden confirmed that the pandemic’s trajectory isn’t going to get any better any time soon. And the consequences of the lockdown will only keep building. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

And I know that it can be really easy to give in to anger on this stuff. But so many of those around us are struggling desperately. Food banks are working hard to help, and they need your support. https://t.co/mtSmgEq0Up — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 23, 2021

***

