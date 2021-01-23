https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/effort-recall-california-governor-gavin-newsom-attracts-1-2-million-signatures/

The effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has attracted more than 1.2 million signatures.

1.2 million signatures. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 22, 2021

Recall organizers have until March 17th to collect 1,495,709 signatures.

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

Californians are fed up with Newsom’s authoritarian Covid lockdown orders that have destroyed thousands of small businesses.

Newsom came under fire after he ordered businesses to close while keeping his own winery, Plumpjack Winery open.

Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

Newsom and his allies in the California swamp are working to smear anyone associated with the recall efforts.

The longtime strategist for ousted California Governor Gray Davis is now advising Gavin Newsom and set up a “war room” to attack dissenters.

Former California Governor Gray Davis (D) was recalled in 2003 over the state’s energy crisis, rolling blackouts and skyrocketing car registration fees.

Republican California legislator Kevin Kiley is working around the clock to remove Newsom.

Add these petitions from just today to the 1.2 million Recall signatures. pic.twitter.com/BPLHjACW3F — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 23, 2021

Do not sign the petition to recall Newsom online. You must physically sign the petition in order for it to count.

Click here for a petition locator tool to find a recall location near you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

