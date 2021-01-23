https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/facebook-fascists-disable-commenting-new-patriot-party-page-dont-want-alternative-party-replace-modern-day-gop-bootlicker-party/

Last Sunday the Patriot Party Facebook group was launched as an alternative to the GOP bootlicking party.

The group already has 67,000 members.

No doubt, the numbers likely boomed on Thursday when news broke that President Trump was thinking about launching a “Patriot Party” after years of backstabbing and vicious treatment from the Republican elites.

The Patriot Party describes itself as: “A Political Party For Those Who Love The United States! We Accept Those From All Backgrounds, Sexual Orientations And Have A Commitment To Non-violence!”

It took Facebook less than a week to disable all commenting on the Patriot Party page.

Facebook fascists have totally disabled all commenting on the new Facebook Patriot Party page which in one week’s time has about 67,000 members.

It is now abundantly clear that the far left fascists ruling the internet fully intend to destroy and erase the history of America beginning with the patriots who founded it.

It is also clear that the far left fascists are hoping to eliminate all competition to the modern Republican Party who prove over and over that they are a sad group of liberal bootlickers.

