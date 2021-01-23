https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fake-doctor-jill-biden-delivers-cookies-to-the-troops-so-cringeworthy/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Full story emerges on National Guard banishment — It started over a mask
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits National Guard troops stationed outside the US Capitol in DC:
“I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe … The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies.” pic.twitter.com/lv33IZeblq
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 22, 2021