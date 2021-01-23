https://www.oann.com/former-new-york-times-writer-bari-wess-slams-outlet/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=former-new-york-times-writer-bari-wess-slams-outlet

UPDATED 11:50 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

In an interview on Megyn Kelly’s podcast on Friday, former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss slammed the publication, calling it an “upside down world” where bullying is “like a virtue.”

The former writer and editor disclosed that articles not attacking President Trump could be considered “traitorous.” Weiss added, “if you had the right politics, you could act totally unprofessionally.”

“Bullying the right people is not just ok there, it’s kind of like a virtue…”@BariWeiss details her years at the New York Times, and what prompted her to resign last year. Listen below, and download today’s FULL show here: https://t.co/YLOEllQyMihttps://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/2HHMwo5RyE — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) January 22, 2021

Weiss had issues with forcing labels on the subjects of articles she wrote and the expectation played a role in her departure.

“Do you believe that we should strive to live in a world where color doesn’t matter?” Weiss asked. “Do you believe that you know the world is complicated and people should not be slotted into you know, two categories, you know victim and victimizer, oppressor and oppressed?”

The civil war inside The New York Times between the (mostly young) wokes the (mostly 40+) liberals is the same one raging inside other publications and companies across the country. The dynamic is always the same. (Thread.) — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

In her July resignation letter, Weiss claimed she was being called a “Nazi and a racist,” and that she was living in fear of the “digital thunderdome.”

