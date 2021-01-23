https://www.oann.com/former-new-york-times-writer-bari-wess-slams-outlet/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=former-new-york-times-writer-bari-wess-slams-outlet

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: The New York Times’ masthead is displayed in front of the midtown headquarters on December 7, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:50 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

In an interview on Megyn Kelly’s podcast on Friday, former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss slammed the publication, calling it an “upside down world” where bullying is “like a virtue.”

The former writer and editor disclosed that articles not attacking President Trump could be considered “traitorous.” Weiss added, “if you had the right politics, you could act totally unprofessionally.”

Weiss had issues with forcing labels on the subjects of articles she wrote and the expectation played a role in her departure.

“Do you believe that we should strive to live in a world where color doesn’t matter?” Weiss asked. “Do you believe that you know the world is complicated and people should not be slotted into you know, two categories, you know victim and victimizer, oppressor and oppressed?”

In her July resignation letter, Weiss claimed she was being called a “Nazi and a racist,” and that she was living in fear of the “digital thunderdome.”

