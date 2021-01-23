https://www.mrctv.org/videos/fox-highlights-plight-portland-residents-hit-antifa

Ainsley: Portland, Oregon police charging four suspects following city unrest on Inauguration Day. The violence forcing business owners like our next guest to board up their windows yet again. Stacey Gibson owns that Subway franchise in downtown Portland, and she joins us now. … So they told you, “Board up.” You can stay open but board up, right?

STACEY GIBSON, PORTLAND RESTAURANT OWNER: That’s exactly right.

EARHARDT: Is anyone going to come into your restaurant if you have, you know, plywood on the outside? Who’s going to know you’re open?

GIBSON: Not a lot of people, actually. We’ve got some very loyal customers that are still coming in. But, yes, it definitely makes us look closed.

EARHARDT: How are you dealing with all of this and your city being in the news?

GIBSON: Well, it’s getting pretty familiar unfortunately. We’d rather not be in the news for these types of things. But, you know, we’re doing what we can and just trying to stay positive and keep everybody employed and having another day, you know.

EARHARDT: Right. Have you had to let anyone go?

GIBSON: Not recently, no. Fortunately. We’ve been able to recover pretty well from the whole COVID thing. This is just one more thing where we just kind of, you know, it’s safety that we’re mostly concerned with kind of it’s safety that we are mostly concerned with and making sure that everybody is just safe and if everything gets out of hand we just have to close and send them home and make sure they get home safely.

EARHARDT: Right. I know that they set a dumpster on fire outside the DNC headquarters in that area, and they’ve arrested people. They’ve smashed in the windows, as we see in that video. What else do you know because you live there? You see this firsthand.

GIBSON: Are it’s just really sad. Actually. I mean, people are just, you know, they come out here and they just literally destroy whatever they can, throwing things around. You’re right — the dumpster fires, the A frames. Everything that’s out is just not safe. They’re just going to pick it up and throw it wherever they can. The damage that happens to the businesses down there is just devastating. I mean, we just can’t continue to have those kind of things happen. You know at a personal level, you know, we had our doors shot out last year, and had to, you know, were boarded up forever. So we just had our new doors put up. So when we had to board up again, it’s just sad. It feels like a dungeon inside. It’s depressing for the people that are working. And, I mean, we’re just trying to hang on and trying to recover really. And this is just, you know, one more knife in the back.

EARHARDT: Why aren’t the local leaders doing anything to stop this? I mean, they did that in Washington. They sent all these National Guard there to secure the Capitol after it happened. They arrested all those people. I know that there have been arrests there, but your local leaders, if they don’t do something about this, you have to board up your restaurant as a result of this. If they just wiped him out, they said, “You can’t do this. Stop this,” and put more patrols on the ground, would that help?

GIBSON: Well, it would. You know, that’s the million-dollar question why they don’t resolve it. I mean, they say a lot of things, but actions are what matters. They don’t prosecute anybody. They’ll arrest them, but they’ll be out within a few hours. And it’s a, you know, criminal mischief if anything else. I mean, it’s a petty crime, so it doesn’t even matter. And they’re just going to keep doing it which is evident. I don’t have any idea why they don’t, you know, just actually crack down on it. It would be great if they did just for all of us, just trying to move forward.

EARDHARDT: Real quickly, what does moving forward look like for you. Are you going to be able to sustain this?

GIBSON: You know, we’re doing the best we can — we certainly hope so. You know, we try to stay positive with everything that we can. You know, just another day which we’re going to try and just hanging on.

