(RAIR FOUNDATION) – A statewide coronavirus “forced detention” facility is scheduled to open in the former East German city of Dresden. A refugee facility will be repurposed into a Corona jail. Repeat quarantine breakers or resisters will be placed here. There are no indications of any kind of transparency or due process in terms of the incarceration of those who won’t obey. The facility is completely fenced and will be guarded by police.

The building was originally built in 2017 to house some of the hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants that were invited by Angela Merkel in 2015.

The Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed that the “accommodation facility is currently being upgraded”. Corona detention threatens repeat offenders, claims the Ministry. Corona detention takes place via a court application by the health department and only after a disregarded “urgent warning” and a non-paid fine, claims the Social Affairs ministry.

