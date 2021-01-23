https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/gop-rep-paul-gosar-calls-investigation-democrats-order-5000-national-guard-members-us-capitol-sleep-cold-dc-parking-garage-dead-winter/

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) sent a letter to the Committee on House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren and Ranking Member Rodney Davis on Saturday formally requesting an investigation into the abusive treatment of thousands of National Guard men and women at the US capital this past week.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila – A military source in DC told TPUSA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson that for the last week his battalion had been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria in preparation for Biden’s sham virtual inauguration.

THen the day after Biden’s inauguration, 5,000 soldiers were moved to a cold parking garage.

There is one power outlet and one bathroom for 5,000 soldiers.

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

More than 20,000 troops protected Joe Biden’s sham inauguration on Wednesday. 5,000 were then sent to a cold garage.

Via Paul Gosar:

Congressman Paul Gosar sent a letter to the Committee on House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren and Ranking Member Rodney Davis formally requesting the Committee convene a hearing to examine why men and women of the United States National Guard were forced to vacate the U.S. Capitol, resulting in one National Guard unit being relegated to a nearby parking garage without internet reception and having only one bathroom for approximately 5,000 troops. “It is a sad state of affairs when our men and women in uniform have better accommodations overseas than they do on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. This is not how we treat our nation’s heroes. Apologies are owed,” said Congressman Gosar. Rep. Gosar is seeking accountability for whomever gave this directive and more information as to why the request was made in the first place.

Here is a copy of Rep. Gosar’s letter.

