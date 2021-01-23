http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Dcs83gxN6WI/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), who is also a National Guard Col., said he wants to know what is the justification for the large National Guard presence in D.C. and said that it looks like the guard is being used as “Nancy Pelosi’s private police force, and that is not an appropriate role for our men and women in uniform.”

Waltz said, “I want to know what mission analysis, what threat reporting is driving this presence, to have five times in D.C., five times what we have in Afghanistan and what we have in Iraq. Two-and-a-half divisions sitting in our nation’s capital. And we have to remember guys, that this isn’t the active-duty military. This isn’t their day job. These men and women have lives. They have jobs. They have businesses. Many of them are single parents that had to make arrangements for their kids and they did this on just a few hours’ notice for what rightly, was an emergency and a failure of law enforcement. The National Guard should be a — they should be an option of absolute last resort. And now it seems like they’re becoming Nancy Pelosi’s private police force, and that is not an appropriate role for our men and women in uniform.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

