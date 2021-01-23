https://www.oann.com/governors-pull-national-guard-from-d-c-amid-parking-garage-incident/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=governors-pull-national-guard-from-d-c-amid-parking-garage-incident

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: Virginia National Guard soldiers on the east front of the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Several governors are calling their National Guard troops to return home after being stationed in Washington D.C.

On Friday, governors from New Hampshire, Florida, Montana and Texas gave orders to pull their guardsmen and women out of the U.S. Capitol after reports that troops were being forced to take their breaks in parking garages.

This came after 20,000 troops from a number of states were deployed to D.C. to secure the city during the week of the inauguration.

Despite the removal of some state guardsmen, 7,000 are expected to stay through the first week of February and possibly into March.

