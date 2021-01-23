https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/harvard-campaign-seeks-revoke-degrees-trump-officials-allies/

(CNS NEWS) – Graduate students and alumni of the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) have launched a campaign and petition to revoke the degrees earned by Harvard alumni who worked in the Trump administration and Harvard grads in Congress who support the president.

“Harvard must revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes – rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression – incited the violent insurrection on January 6,” reads the petition, which is headlined “Revoke Their Degrees.”

“This includes all who have used their platforms to deny the validity of the presidential election,” it states. “They do not and should not represent a university committed to ‘strengthening democracy’ and ‘the advancement of justice.'”

