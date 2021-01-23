https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/help-ensure-legitimate-audit-contact-arizona-officials-demand-deep-dive-audit-arizonas-maricopa-county-election-results/

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the situation in Maricopa County Arizona. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors finally agreed to a forensic analysis of the county’s 2020 election results on Inauguration Day.

The Maricopa officials want to choose the auditors for a forensic analysis of the county’s 2020 election results. That way they can control the audit results by choosing a company that will give them the result they desire. Steve Bannon had Arizona activist Liz Harris on Saturday morning to discuss the latest developments.

Liz Harris is concerned that the audit in Maricopa County requested by the Arizona legislature will be performed by a firm complicit with the election issues and likely fraud in Maricopa County. We reported this on Friday:

At the 30:00 minute marker in the video below, Steve Bannon discusses the Maricopa County situation with Liz Harris, a concerned voter in the state:

A legitimate forensic audit of Maricopa County should be performed.

No more games from gangsters trying to cover up election fraud should be allowed. Maricopa County of Arizona is about to do a superficial audit where the auditors are connected to Dominion Voting Systems. Liz Harris asked everyone to pressure three specific legislatures (information for contacting at around the 35 minute marker). The three names and phone numbers to pressure for a DEEP AUDIT performed using the JOVAN POLITZER Method.

These politicians need to be contacted below:

Senator Karen Fann – 602-926-5874

Senator Warren Peterson – 602-926-4136

Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita – 602-926-4480

We believe data specialist Jovan Pulitzer is an expert who should perform an independent audit of the county’s results:

Let’s make sure Arizona’s election results are properly audited and counted. We can do this by encouraging the state authorities to used Jovan Pulitzer to perform the forensic audit in the state.

