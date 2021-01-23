https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600cb8805db3705aa0a68d6a
In his ongoing campaign to expunge the Trump presidency, President Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) executed an…
Indoor portions of the National Mall are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, officials announced Saturday. …
A man who allegedly made an online threat to “assassinate” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faces five charges in connection with the Capitol riots. …
(THE BLAZE) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent lawmaker who caucuses with Democrats, warned the Democratic Party this week what will happen if Democrats do not improve American lives now th…
(NATIONAL FILE) – In an article that some consider unbecoming of The Grey Lady, the New York Times published a glowing fashion review of Joe Biden’s decision to wear a $7,000 Rolex watch on his wrist …