House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyMcCarthy says he told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene he disagreed with her impeachment articles against Biden Cheney tests Trump grip on GOP post-presidency McCarthy supports Cheney remaining in leadership amid calls for her to step down MORE (R-Calif.) said he has “concerns” over Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyCheney tests Trump grip on GOP post-presidency GOP senators say only a few Republicans will vote to convict Trump For Biden, a Senate trial could aid bipartisanship around COVID relief MORE’s (R-Wyo.) vote to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy says he told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene he disagreed with her impeachment articles against Biden Biden, Trudeau agree to meet next month Trump planned to oust acting AG to overturn Georgia election results: report MORE, his sternest comments yet on the controversial vote.

McCarthy, in an interview with Greta Van Susteren airing Sunday, maintained that he supports keeping Cheney in her role as the No. 3 Republican in the House but said she did not inform him of her decision to impeach Trump before she cast her vote.

“Look, I support her, but I also have concerns. She took a position as a No. 3 member in conference. She never told me ahead of time. One thing about leadership, if we’re going to work together, we should understand. We know that this is going to become a difficulty,” he said.

“She can have a difference of opinion, but the one thing, if we’re going to lead within the conference, we should work together on that as a whole conference because we’re representative of that conference. So I support her, but I do think she has a lot of questions she has to answer to the conference.”

Cheney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

McCarthy has said in the past that he supports Cheney staying in her role as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, but her vote has led to broad pushback from conservative members of Congress.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and first-term Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) are circulating a petition to force a conference meeting where lawmakers could vote on a resolution calling for her to step down.

Cheney is also facing at least one primary challenge following her vote.

Still, the Wyoming lawmaker and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has support from a wide swath of Republicans.

“I think it’d be a disaster. I think we need to keep our eye on the ball. I think we have a very great chance of taking the majority, and if we continue to give the American people a vision of Republican internal fratricide, that doesn’t do us any favors in convincing them that we’re better off to lead the House of Representatives come midterm presidency of Joe Biden Joe BidenMcCarthy says he told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene he disagreed with her impeachment articles against Biden Biden, Trudeau agree to meet next month Fauci infuriated by threats to family MORE,” Rep. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisMcCarthy supports Cheney remaining in leadership amid calls for her to step down More than half of House GOP commits to vote for resolution calling for Cheney to step down from leadership GOP divided over Liz Cheney’s future MORE (R-Ill.) told reporters on Tuesday.

The House voted this month to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that led to the deaths of several people.

