Biden voters are realizing they have been conned.

Text message conversations shared on Twitter show their feelings of betrayal.

From Mike Cernovich:

In a group text with some Biden voters. I bet a form of this convo is playing out all over the country tonight. 😆 pic.twitter.com/RXIUkJc6MZ — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 23, 2021

Twitter user Kristin:

Here are the texts from the Biden voters:

“Wtf is happening?”

“Like ruin the economy on purpose”

“What the f*ck”

“Where the f*ck is Trump when you need him!?”

“But…But…character matters”

“Jeremy just called and yelled at me. He said everyone on the job site are freaking out thinking they are going to lose their jobs. He’s blaming me for voting for Biden. You know I hated the way Trump acted. Is it true that Jeremy could lose his job?”

Stunning and sad.

These voters were promised a “moderate” President.

They were promised a President who would be “nice”.

They are now realizing it was all one big lie.

In less than 72 hours, Joe Biden: —Killed 70,000+ jobs

—Eliminated women’s sports

—Invaded Syria

—Left the National Guard to freeze in a garage

—Admitted he doesn’t have a plan to fight COVID

—Broke his own mask mandate EO

—Ended US energy independence Do you miss Trump yet? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2021

Joe Biden promised to govern as a moderate. On day one he signed EO’s: —Letting biological men take over women’s sports & locker rooms

—Calling for amnesty for millions of illegals

—Ending deportations

—Killing thousands of good paying jobs Is anyone surprised? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 22, 2021

