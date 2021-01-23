https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/incoming-transportation-secretary-wants-implement-mileage-tax/

(JUST THE NEWS) – Incoming Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has suggested taxing Americans for the number of miles they drive, a policy he endorsed as a Democratic presidential candidate.

The Biden Administration is actively searching for ways to fund its ambitious $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., acknowledged “privacy concerns” related to implementing a vehicle miles traveled (VMT) system but said it should be considered as a potential replacement for the gas tax.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

