https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600d1af05db3705aa0a69d85
CEOs only acted after the Capitol attack because Democrats took power. Their political dominance must be reduced Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, seen in 2018. For more than a decade Dimon has driv…
If you had any doubt about the political leanings of Dr. Fauci, this will cure you of that. This week he appeared on the Rachel Maddow show and told her how excited he was to be there. He has apparent…
Among the 17 executive orders emitted by the Biden Administration on January 20, perhaps the most disturbing was the abolition of the 1776 Commission……
One of the last acts of the Trump Administration was the release on Monday of the “1776 Report”—a 45-page document by the President’…
Five kids found shot to death after a house fire in West Virginia were killed by their mother, who then killed herself, officials said….