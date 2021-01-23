https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/insurrection-violent-antifa-black-lives-matter-goons-storm-bellingham-wa-city-hall-mayor-forced-evacuated/

Violent Antifa-Black Lives Matter goons stormed the city hall in Bellingham, Washington on Saturday.

Officials were forced to evacuate the mayor during the violent assault.

Reporter Deedee Sun drove by city hall later.
The area looks like a homeless slum.

