Violent Antifa-Black Lives Matter goons stormed the city hall in Bellingham, Washington on Saturday.

Officials were forced to evacuate the mayor during the violent assault.

Via Weasel Zippers:

#BREAKING: Protestors broke into a locked city hall in Bellingham today. Mayor had to be escorted out for safety.

They also tore down the American flag outside. Stole a KGMI journalist’s mic and threw a hot drink on him.

They’re supposed to be here advocating for the homeless. pic.twitter.com/uIMbRVRwBl

— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) January 23, 2021