Violent Antifa-Black Lives Matter goons stormed the city hall in Bellingham, Washington on Saturday.
Officials were forced to evacuate the mayor during the violent assault.
#BREAKING: Protestors broke into a locked city hall in Bellingham today. Mayor had to be escorted out for safety.
They also tore down the American flag outside. Stole a KGMI journalist’s mic and threw a hot drink on him.
They’re supposed to be here advocating for the homeless. pic.twitter.com/uIMbRVRwBl
— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) January 23, 2021
Reporter Deedee Sun drove by city hall later.
The area looks like a homeless slum.
#UPDATE: just drove by City Hall. Protestors appear to have mostly cleared. Maybe a few hanging around.
Mayor says violence today does not help those who are experiencing homelessness in any way.
City will still work to get folks to voluntarily leave the encampment.#KIRO7 pic.twitter.com/Nzvcqkimv4
— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) January 23, 2021
